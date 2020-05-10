NationalWorld

India-China troops face-off along Sikkim

By Pratidin Bureau
Amid the crisis of novel Coronavirus, the troops of India and China engaged in a face-off in Nakula area of Sikkim a few days ago. During the face-off, soldiers of both sides sustained injuries, informed Indian Army sources.

“Incidents of a face-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers in North Sikkim did take place. Aggressive behaviour and minor injuries took place on both sides,” Indian Army sources quoted as saying by ANI.

However, the face-off was resolved after the intervention and dialogue at the local level on both sides. “Both sides disengaged after local level interaction and dialogue,” the sources said adding, “Troops resolve such issues mutually as per established protocols. This has occurred after a long time.”

