India – China Virtual Meet Amid Rising Tensions Along LAC

India will have a virtual meet with China amid the ongoing border tension. The virtual meet of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) will be held on Thursday.

The meeting is of importance as in the last meet on October 10, no agreeable solution to resolve the ongoing standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) was reached.

The meeting will reportedly be led by Naveen Srivastava, the additional secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs (East Asia). He will be accompanied by officials from the Indian Army, Home Ministry, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and the Defence Ministry.

The meeting will likely focus on disengagement along the Depsang plains and hot springs area along the LAC.

The Indian Army had said in a statement after the October 10 meeting that China had not agreed to any of the constructive suggestions provided by the Indian side.

The statement said, “The Chinese side was not agreeable and also could not provide any forward-looking proposals. The meeting thus did not result in resolution of the remaining areas”.

Besides armored vehicles and artillery equipment, the two sides have increased deployment in the areas to about 50,000 troops.

De-acceleration along the border seems unlikely as China has started constructing heated accommodations for its troops.

