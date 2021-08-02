India, Chinese armies set up hotline for Sikkim

Indian and Chinese armies in North Sikkim have set up a hotline for communication between both the troops to boost the confidence along the Line of Actual Control in the region.

The hotline has been established by the Indian Army in Kongra La, North Sikkim, and China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) at Khamba Dzong in Tibetan Autonomous Region.

The Army said the hotline is aimed at furthering “the spirit of trust and cordial relations along the borders”. The opening of the hotline coincided with the PLA Day on August 1, an official statement read.



“The armed forces of the two countries have well-established mechanisms for communication at ground commanders level,” the Army said.

“These hotlines in various sectors go a long way in enhancing the same and maintaining peace and tranquility at the borders,” it said in the statement.

The inauguration of the hotline was attended by ground commanders of the two sides and a message of friendship and harmony was exchanged, the Army said on Sunday. The setting up of the hotline came amid a continued standoff between the two armies in a number of friction points in eastern Ladakh.