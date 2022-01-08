India Club Celebrates Foundation Day On 89th Anniversary

Established during British rule in 1933, India Club initially served tennis enthusiasts in the region, but now the club’s popularity has rapidly increased not only for tennis but also as the best hub for sports such as table tennis, billiards, badminton, darts, and swimming.

On the occasion of its 89th anniversary, India Club, one of the oldest and most well-established clubs in Guwahati, on Saturday observed its first Foundation Day in Guwahati.

The event was attended by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, General Secretary of Assam Olympic Association, Lakshya Konwar, and Advocate Shantanu Bharali. Apart from them, several other eminent personalities representing the social and cultural spheres of Assam also participated in the event.

The foundation day was celebrated with great enthusiasm by following old traditions and respecting the glorious heritage of the institute.

Established during British rule in 1933, India Club initially served tennis enthusiasts in the region, but now the club’s popularity has rapidly increased not only for tennis but also as the best hub for sports such as table tennis, billiards, badminton, darts, and swimming.

On this occasion, the club awarded tennis scholarships to two promising junior players from Assam, Ryan Kashyap, and Adrika Rajkumari.

Speaking at the event, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Encouraging sporting talent has been one of the most important issues of the India Club over the years. In the last 89 years, this heritage club has been helping to create an enabling environment for the development of sports, culture, and harmony”.

