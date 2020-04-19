India COVID-19 Cases Cross 15,000 Mark

The number of coronavirus cases in India has climbed to 15,712, which includes 507 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday, adding that 1,329 cases and 27 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Top medical body – the Indian Council of Medical Research or ICMR – has reported 16,365 cases across the country, nearly 1,000 more than the figures released by Union Health Ministry. On Saturday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a meeting of a Group of Ministers (GoM) at his residence to discuss “ways to mitigate the hardships faced by the people and the role ministries can play in providing relief to people”.

The GoM discussed re-starting economic activity in non-containment zones after April 20, in line with announcements made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week. Later in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the functioning of the COVID-19 war room in the North Block of the Secretariat in the national capital, which is buzzing with activity since the nationwide lockdown began on March 25. Shah also took stock of the situation prevailing in the country and was briefed about the supply chain of essential commodities.