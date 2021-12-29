India: Covid-19 Cases See Sharp Rise, Omicron Tally At 781

Notably, Manipur reported northeast India’s first confirmed case of the new strain Omicron after a Tanzania returnee tested positive for Covid-19.

India on Wednesday reported 9,195 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, a sharp rise from the 6,358 cases recorded yesterday. Maharashtra reported 2,172 new cases out of which Mumbai itself recorded 1,377 cases, a 70 percent rise, prompting fears of yet another wave of the pandemic.

India also recorded 7,347 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 77,002, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed.

The data released by the health ministry further stated that the vaccination coverage stood at 143.15 crore vaccine doses administered. The total recoveries stood at 3,42,51,292 with a recovery rate touching 98.40 percent, the highest since March 2020.

Meanwhile, cases of the new variant of the Covid-19 virus, Omicron have been on the rise. The country’s Omicron tally crossed the 750 mark and stood at 781 recorded cases. Delhi accounts for the most cases at 238 while Maharashtra is at second with 167 cases.

List Taken From Twitter, Courtesy MoHFW

Gujarat, Kerala, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana are all reporting a rapid rise in Omicron cases.

Meanwhile, 241 people were also discharged after having recovered from the strain with Mumbai recording the highest recoveries at 72. Delhi further recorded 57 recoveries.

