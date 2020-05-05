NationalTop Stories

India: COVID-19 Tally at 46,433 with 3900 new cases in 24 Hrs

By Pratidin Bureau
The number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in India jumped by 3,900 in 24 hours, a fresh record for new cases, that pushed the tally of confirmed infections across the country to 46,433, according to the Union health ministry on Tuesday.

The number of fatalities stood at 1,568 after 195 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. At the same time, 1,020 people also recovered from the deadly respiratory disease, as per the data of the union health ministry.

There are 12,726 people who have been cured or discharged from hospitals so far.

The jump in new cases and deaths came a day after curbs were eased significantly for the first time since the nationwide lockdown was clamped on March 25 to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

