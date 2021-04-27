India COVID Crisis: Bhutan To Supply Oxygen Via Assam

By Pratidin Bureau
As India combats an unprecedented second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, neighbouring country Bhutan has extended its support by willing to supply oxygen to the nation. Moreover, the liquid oxygen will be transported to various parts of the country through Assam.

“Every day, 40 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen produced by the oxygen plant will be exported to Assam using cryogenic tankers”, the embassy said in a statement.

The liquid oxygen to India will be supplied from the new plant being set up at the Motanga Industrial Estate, Samdrup Jongkhar district by a Bhutanese company, S D Cryogenics Gases Private Limited, it said.

The oxygen plant has a domestic investment of 51 per cent by the Bhutanese company and FDI component of 49 per cent by Assam-based Indian company Meghalaya Oxygen Private Limited.

This is a practical manifestation of the uniquely close and friendly ties between India and Bhutan, the statement said.

The provision of oxygen by Bhutan will augment India’s efforts to win the fight against COVID-19 and save precious lives, it added.

