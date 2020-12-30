India Detects 14 More Cases Of New UK COVID Strain

Top StoriesNational

India on Wednesday registered 14 fresh cases of a mutant strain of coronavirus, which is 70% more transmissible, the health ministry informed.

With 14 more cases in India, the health authorities said today morning that 20 patients have been infected.

The first variant of the mutant virus was detected in United Kingdom during the start of fall in September.

Of the total cases of new mutant coronavirus strain, eight are from the national capital.

The country on Tuesday recorded six cases of the new UK virus. Three samples in NIMHANS of Bengaluru, two in CCMB, Hyderabad and one in NIV, Pune have been detected, as per a government statement.

