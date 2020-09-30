Top StoriesWorld

“India Doesn’t Give Real COVID-19 Numbers” – Trump

By Pratidin Bureau
Representational
1

In the presidential debate between POTUS and Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden on Wednesday (IST), Trump said that India was not transparent with its COVID-19 data.

In the heated debate, when cornered by Biden on Trump’s handling of the pandemic in the USA, and when Biden highlighted the fact that the country had the most number of COVID-19 deaths, the President shifted the blame to China and India and said that both the countries were not releasing the actual data related to such deaths.

“We don’t know how many people died of Covid-19 in China, Russia, India… because they do not give straight answers, they don’t give real numbers,” Trump said.  

Related News

Babri Masjid Demolition Case: All 32 Accused Acquitted

Ivories Recovered, 4 Held

Verdict on Dr. Deben Dutta Murder Case Postponed

North Guwahati: Woman Dies After Being Hit By Truck

In yet another part of the debate on Climate Change, POTUS showed India in poor light by saying that the latter contributes a lot to air pollution.

POTUS said, “China sends up real dirt into the air. Russia does. India does.”

You might also like
Regional

Assam: 3 More Test COVID +ve, Tally at 188

Top Stories

100 Organisations Across India Stand United Against CAA

National

Unnao rape survivor wrote to CJI weeks before accident

National

COVID-19| U.P Police to file FIR against Kanika Kapoor| Read Why

Top Stories

Patanjali found Ayurveda cure for coronavirus

Entertainment

Newlyweds DeepVeer back after dreamy destination wedding!

Comments
Loading...