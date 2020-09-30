“India Doesn’t Give Real COVID-19 Numbers” – Trump

In the presidential debate between POTUS and Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden on Wednesday (IST), Trump said that India was not transparent with its COVID-19 data.

In the heated debate, when cornered by Biden on Trump’s handling of the pandemic in the USA, and when Biden highlighted the fact that the country had the most number of COVID-19 deaths, the President shifted the blame to China and India and said that both the countries were not releasing the actual data related to such deaths.

“We don’t know how many people died of Covid-19 in China, Russia, India… because they do not give straight answers, they don’t give real numbers,” Trump said.

In yet another part of the debate on Climate Change, POTUS showed India in poor light by saying that the latter contributes a lot to air pollution.

POTUS said, “China sends up real dirt into the air. Russia does. India does.”