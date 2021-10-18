India Enhances Day-Night Surveillance Over LAC In Arunachal Sector

India has enhanced day and night surveillance over the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Arunachal Pradesh sector.

People who are familiar with the developments said on Sunday, India has strengthened overall military preparedness at LAC using a fleet of remotely piloted aircraft and other assets to deal with any Chinese misadventure in the sector.

According to a report from the PTI, since tensions boiled over between the two countries following the Galwan Valley clashes last year, India has ramped up its overall deployment along the nearly 3,400-km-long LAC besides speeding up infrastructure development to gain a tactical advantage.

A sizeable fleet of Israeli-made Heron medium-altitude long-endurance drones is carrying out round-the-clock surveillance over the LAC in the mountainous terrain and sending crucial data and images to command and control centres, people said.

Along with the drones, the Indian Army’s aviation wing has also been deploying the Weapon System Integrated (WSI) variant of the Advanced Light Helicopter Rudra in the region, adding more teeth to its tactical missions in the region, they added.

The Army has come out with an independent aviation brigade in the region this year to bolster its overall operational preparedness in the sensitive region, in an expansion of its aviation wing in the region, they said.

As per reports, the Indian Army is also procuring a fleet of Heron TP drones on lease from Israel that are capable of operating for nearly 45 hours at an altitude of up to 35,000 feet.

The Heron TP drones are equipped with automatic taxi-takeoff and landing (ATOL) and satellite communication (SATCOM) systems for an extended range.

They said additional roads, bridges and railway infrastructure are being built in the Arunachal sector considering their strategic requirement in the wake of evolving security dynamics in the region.

The government is also working on connecting Tawang with a railway network as part of the decision to enhance infrastructure in the region.

The people cited above also said that infrastructure at almost all airfields along the LAC including the Advanced Landing Grounds (ALGs) was enhanced as per operational requirements.

Also Read: India Gets Its First Alcohol Museum In Goa