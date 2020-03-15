India evacuates 211 students from Italy

A special Air India flight carrying 211 Indian students, departed from Italy on Saturday (IST). The students were stuck in Italy after flights were cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak.

Italy on Saturday reported 175 deaths from coronavirus, raising the toll to 1,411. The WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and stated that Europe is the new epicentre of the lethal virus.

“211 students & 7 compassionate cases departed by AI flight #Milan.all those who helped us through this difficult situation. Special to @airindiain team & Italian authorities. Consulate will continue to ensure welfare of all Indians in northern #Italy,” Indian Consulate in Milan tweeted.

Earlier, Air India had announced the cancellation of all flights to Kuwait and Italy till April 30. India has carried out evacuations from China, Japan and Iran in the past few weeks as the number of cases of coronavirus continues to rise in these countries.