India Extends Restrictions on UK Flights till Feb 14

The Civil Aviation Ministry in an order said that the temporary restriction imposed on flights originating from the UK to India has been extended till February 14.

The ministry in a letter to the British Airways and Virgin Atlantic Airlines said that the restrictions on flights will remain intact till February 14.

However, the restrictions do not imply a ban on flights between the two countries but rather seek to limit the number of flights permitted to operate, the ministry said.

As per the restrictions in place, a total of 30 flights will be allowed every week. Fifteen of them will be operated by Indian carriers and 15 by British ones.

At present, flights to the UK are operating out of only Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

These restrictions have been put in place in view of the worsening Covid-19 situation in the UK, especially in the wake of the new mutated strain which transmits rapidly.