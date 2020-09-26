‘India Feels Absence Of A PM With Manmohan Singh’s Depth’: Rahul Gandhi

India feels the absence of a PM with the depth of Manmohan Singh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday as he wished the former prime minister on his birthday.

Singh, who headed the UPA coalition government between 2004 and 2014, turned 88 on Saturday. He is credited with playing a key role in ushering in economic reforms as the finance minister in the P V Narasimha Rao government during 1991-96.

“India feels the absence of a PM with the depth of Dr Manmohan Singh. His honesty, decency and dedication are a source of inspiration for us all,” Gandhi said.

Wishing him a very happy birthday and a lovely year ahead.

The Congress, on its official Twitter handle, said, “A dedicated leader’s primary aim is always to eradicate the worst evils that plague the society in the soonest and surest possible way”.

“Today, we celebrate former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh’s commitment towards the overall well-being of each Indian,” the party said.

In his journey towards greatness, he took a billion people along, the Congress said in another tweet.

“One of the most competent world leaders, Dr Manmohan Singh’s vision for our nation is uncompromising. India is forever indebted to this great son for leading her through highs & lows,” the party tweeted.

#HappyBirthdayDrMMSingh

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted his predecessor Manmohan Singh on his birthday on Saturday, wishing him a long and healthy life.



Wishing Singh, the prime minister tweeted, “Birthday greetings to Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray to Almighty that he is blessed with long and healthy life”.