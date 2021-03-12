India Football Team Captain Sunil Chhetri Tests COVID-19+

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri has tested positive for COVID-19. Chhetri took to social media to make the news public.

“In a not-so-happy update, I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. In better news, I feel fine as I continue my recovery from the virus and should be back on a football pitch soon,” Chhetri tweeted.

“No better time to keep reminding everyone to continue taking all the safety precautions always,” he added.

Chhetri recently led Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League 2020-21 tournament in which his team finished 7th in the league stage. BFC registered 22 points, winning 5 games, drawing 7 and losing 8.

Chhetri scored 8 goals in the 20 games and was the 7th highest scorer in the competition.

With Chhetri contracting COVID-19, it will be interesting to see if he makes it in the playing XI for the upcoming international friendlies against Oman and UAE, which will be held in Dubai on March 25 and 29 respectively.

The final list of 28 players will be announced after the Indian Super League (ISL) final, which is slated to take place on March 13. The Indian football team will assemble in a preparatory camp in Dubai from March 15 onwards.

Chhetri last played for India in November 2019 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in Qatar.