India Hails UNSC For Rejecting Pakistan’s ‘Terror List’

India has praised the members of the UN Security Council who rejected Pakistan’s bid to get two Indian nationals listed as terrorists by the world body’s sanctions committee, a PTI report stated.

Pakistan submitted the names of Angara Appaji and Gobinda Patnaik for designation under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council., it said.

Pakistan’s attempt went futile on Wednesday as the US, the UK, France, Germany and Belgium blocked the move in the Council to list Appaji and Patnaik. Sources said no evidence was given by Pakistan in its case to get the individuals listed, the report said.

“Pakistan’s blatant attempt to politicise 1267 special procedure on terrorism by giving it a religious colour, has been thwarted by UN Security Council. We thank all those Council members who have blocked Pakistan’s designs,” India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti tweeted on Wednesday.

In response to the remark by Pakistan that it submitted names of the four Indians to be proscribed under the Sanctions List, India had said the Sanctions List is “public and the world can see none of these individuals are in it. The 1267 Committee works on the basis of evidence and not random accusations thrown in to divert their time and attention, the report added.