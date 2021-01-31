Top StoriesNational

India Hurt To See Tricolour Dishonoured On R-Day: PM

By Pratidin Bureau
35

In the first broadcast of this year’s Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country was shocked and pained at seeing the dishonour to the Tricolour on Republic Day.

Referring to the religious flag incident and conflict at the Red Fort during the farmers’ tractor rally, in his monthly Mann ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi also said the government is committed to improving agriculture with latest and modern technologies and consistent steps are being taken in this regard.

The prime minister also claimed that India has not only rolled out the world’s largest vaccination drive but is also vaccinating its citizens at the fastest rate. So far, 30 lakh frontline workers have been vaccinated in 15 days.

Related News

Newspaper Hawker Killed In Road Accident

Farmers Protest Barb: Freelance Scribe Mandeep Poonia Held

India: 17 Cr Children To Get Polio Drops

100% Occupancy In Cinema Halls From Feb 1 | Guidelines

Commenting on the recently announced Padma awards he said the country has continued the recent tradition of honouring unsung heroes.

You might also like
Regional

Kanhaiya visits Guwahati | Bajrang creates ruckus

Entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput: Family to set up foundation to honour actor’s legacy

Regional

Hard copies of ODI tickets to be available from Oct 17

Top Stories

Tamil Nadu rains: Death toll rises to 15

Regional

Attackers Of Man In Meghalaya Identified

Regional

MHRD develops SOPs for online classes, lesser screen time for students

Comments
Loading...