India Hurt To See Tricolour Dishonoured On R-Day: PM

In the first broadcast of this year’s Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country was shocked and pained at seeing the dishonour to the Tricolour on Republic Day.

Referring to the religious flag incident and conflict at the Red Fort during the farmers’ tractor rally, in his monthly Mann ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi also said the government is committed to improving agriculture with latest and modern technologies and consistent steps are being taken in this regard.

The prime minister also claimed that India has not only rolled out the world’s largest vaccination drive but is also vaccinating its citizens at the fastest rate. So far, 30 lakh frontline workers have been vaccinated in 15 days.

Commenting on the recently announced Padma awards he said the country has continued the recent tradition of honouring unsung heroes.