India is Counting on You, Cast Your Vote: Rahul Gandhi to Voters

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged the voters to cast their vote saying ‘India is counting on you’ as the assembly elections are underway in four states and a Union Territory on Tuesday.

Polling is taking place in 40 seats in Assam in the third and final phase while West Bengal poll is taking place in 31 seats in the third phase of the eight phase polling.

Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are voting on Tuesday in single-phase assembly elections.

“Do cast your votes today- India is counting on you,” Gandhi tweeted.

In a tweet, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “As polling begins in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, I request my sisters and brothers to go out and vote in large numbers and ensure a strong, progressive and prosperous future for themselves.”

In a Facebook post, she also urged people in Assam to vote in large numbers and strengthen the democratic process.

“Brothers and sisters in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, it is time to exercise your democratic right, Go Vote! for peace and progress,” the Congress tweeted from its official Twitter handle.