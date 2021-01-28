India-Japan Review Ongoing Projects In NE

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday informed that India and Japan reviewed the progress of various ongoing projects in the Northeastern region in areas of connectivity, hydropower, sustainable development, and harnessing of water resources.

The review was carried out at the fifth joint meeting of the India-Japan Act East Forum (AEF).

The meeting was co-chaired by Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Japanese Ambassador Suzuki Satoshi, the MEA said.

It may be stated that the two sides discussed about several new projects being undertaken under India-Japan bilateral cooperation and also exchanged views on cooperation in new areas such as healthcare, agro-industries bamboo value chain development, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

The Foreign Secretary and the Japanese Ambassador appreciated the role played by the AEF since its establishment in 2017 in streamlining India-Japan bilateral cooperation for the modernisation of the North Eastern region, it added.