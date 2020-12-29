India Likely To Extend Temporary Suspension Of UK Flights

The Indian government is likely to extend the temporary suspension of flights from the UK. The suspension of flights was announced last week to prevent the spread of the new strain of the coronavirus that was detected in the UK as six people returning from the UK to India were found COVID-19 positive.

“I foresee a short extension on this temporary suspension. I do not see the extension to be long or indefinite,” civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said during a press conference on Tuesday.

Held extended discussions on several aspects of civil aviation operations during an interaction with members of the fourth estate on the year that was, & the way forward. pic.twitter.com/42rQBncttC — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) December 29, 2020

“Once we have the genome sequence completed, it will give us the full picture and confidence to open up flight services again,” he added.

Prior to the suspension of flights since 23 December, over 60 weekly flights carrying almost 2,500 passengers a day were operated between the two countries under a bilateral agreement. The government is currently carrying out contact tracing of passengers who arrived from the UK during the past few weeks to prevent the spread of the new strain of the virus in India, the Mint reported.