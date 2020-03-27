Top StoriesEntertainmentNational

India Lockdown: Govt to re-telecast ‘Ramayan’ From Tomorrow

By Pratidin Bureau
659

Amidst the 21-day lockdown imposed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of increasing cases of Covid-19, an endearing demand has emerged from the masses who are getting a tad bored at home—a re-telecast of Ramayan and Mahabharat during the nationwide lockdown.

On Friday morning, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted to say that Ramayan will air on DD National twice a day starting tomorrow amid the coronavirus lockdown.

“Happy to announce that on public demand, we are starting retelecast of Ramayana from tomorrow, Saturday March 28 on DD National. One episode in morning 9 am to 10 am, another in the evening 9 pm to 10 pm,” Mr Javadekar wrote in his tweet.

Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, which first aired on Doordarshan in 1987 and gained instant popularity, is returning on TV.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Pratidin Exclusive

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s name surfaces in ABP News’ ‘Operation Dalal’

Top Stories

Security beefed up in the run up to Independence Day celebration

Regional

Illegal immigration issue : Assam Govt. accepts its failure

Business

Parents get award for naming baby after KFC Founder

National

India placed at 6th position among wealthiest countries in the world

Regional

Kalakshetra gets its new secretary

Comments
Loading...