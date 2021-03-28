India Logs 300+ COVID Deaths For 1st Time In 2021

With the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic spread across India, daily deaths have surged for the first time in the country in 2021 and crossed the 300 mark as 312 deaths were registered in the last 24 hours. The fatalities are highest since December 24 last year.

Of the 312 deaths, Maharashtra reported 166 fatalities on Saturday, the highest in the state since November 5. Punjab reported 46 deaths, Kerala 14, Chhattisgarh 13, and Delhi and Madhya Pradesh 10 each.



Moreover, new cases in the country have touched 62,500, the highest in 163 days, while active cases in India will cross the 5 lakh mark on Sunday. It currently stands at 4.85 lakh.

Trend of a sudden spike in cases have been recorded in the last ten days where the numbers have doubled, going from 27,004 on March 17 to 53,198 on March 27.