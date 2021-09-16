Covid 19Top Stories

India Logs 30,570 Fresh Cases of COVID-19

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

India registered 30,570 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total infection tally to 3,33,47,325, while the active cases dipped to 3,42,923, according to the data of Union Health Ministry updated on Thursday.

The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 4,43,928 with 431 daily fatalities being recorded, according to data updated by the ministry at 8 am.

The number of active cases has dropped to 3,42,923, which comprises 1.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.64 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 8,164 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.

Also, 15,79,761 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country on Wednesday, taking the total number of such examinations so far to 54,77,01,729, it stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.94 per cent. This has been below three per cent for 17 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.93 per cent. This figure has been below three per cent for 83 days now, according to the Health Ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 3,25,60,474, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 76.57 crore, according to the ministry.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to co-morbidities.

Related News

NIA Files Charge Sheet Against ULFA(I) Chief Paresh Baruah,…

72% Indians Prefer to Work from Office: Survey

Assam All Set for Mega Vaccination Drive on September 17

Nagaland Schools for Classes V to X to Resume from Tomorrow

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

ALSO READ: 72% Indians Prefer to Work from Office: Survey

You might also like
Top Stories

Farmers’ Union Calls Bharat Bandh on March 26

Assam

Karbi Peace Accord Likely to be Signed Today

Sports

Women’s T20 WC Final: India to take on Australia

Top Stories

Assam: 200-Bigha land for India’s first Int’l Multi-Modal Logistic Hub

Assam

Health City Hospital organises running competition on Women’s Day

National

Former Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh Dies Of Post-COVID Complications