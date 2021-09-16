India Logs 30,570 Fresh Cases of COVID-19

India registered 30,570 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total infection tally to 3,33,47,325, while the active cases dipped to 3,42,923, according to the data of Union Health Ministry updated on Thursday.

The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 4,43,928 with 431 daily fatalities being recorded, according to data updated by the ministry at 8 am.



The number of active cases has dropped to 3,42,923, which comprises 1.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.64 per cent, the ministry said.



A reduction of 8,164 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.



Also, 15,79,761 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country on Wednesday, taking the total number of such examinations so far to 54,77,01,729, it stated.



The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.94 per cent. This has been below three per cent for 17 days.



The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.93 per cent. This figure has been below three per cent for 83 days now, according to the Health Ministry.



The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 3,25,60,474, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.



The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 76.57 crore, according to the ministry.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to co-morbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

