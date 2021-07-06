India Logs 34,703 New COVID-19 Cases, Lowest In 4 Months

India registered 34,703 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, its lowest in 111 days or nearly four months as the country continues to combat the second wave of Covid pandemic.

The recovery rate of India stood at 97.17 per cent and the daily test positivity rate is at 2.11 per cent which is less than 3 per cent for the 15th straight day.

Daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 54th consecutive day.

Meanwhile, an SBI report has stated that the third wave of the new Covid infections will hit India next month in August. The report said that the third wave will peak in the month of September.

Moreover, The Delta variant of the virus that has quick and increased transmissibility is eight times less sensitive to antibodies generated by the Covid-19 vaccine compared to the original Wuhan strain, found a study conducted on 100 healthcare workers across three centres in Delhi, including the Gangaram Hospital.

In addition, the CoWin platform has been made open source can be accessed by any and all countries, Prime Minister Modi said, addressing the CoWin Global Conclave on Monday.