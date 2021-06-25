India Logs 51,667 Fresh Cases of COVID-19 In the Last 24 Hrs

India on Thursday registered 51,667 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 1,329 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry. On the other hand, 64,527 patients recovered during the same time. At present, the active caseload of the country is 6,12,868.

The health ministry data said that the total Covid cases in the country have gone up to 3,01,34,445. With the daily recoveries continuing to outnumber the daily cases for the 43rd day, 2,91,28,267 patients have also recovered so far.

17,35,781 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours. Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, India has tested over 39.95 crore samples.

The recovery rate has increased to 96.66 per cent. Remaining below five percent for the last 18 days, the daily positivity rate is at 2.98 per cent. Currently at three per cent, the weekly positivity rate has also stayed under five per cent.

On the other hand, India administered 60.73 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s total inoculation figure to 30.79 crores.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore total COVID-19 cases on May 4 this year and 3 crore on June 23.

