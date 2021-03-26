Top StoriesHealthNational

India Logs 59,118 Fresh COVID Cases, Highest Daily Spike In 2021

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
2

India on Friday logged over 59,118 fresh COVID-19 cases, which is highest single-day spike in 2021. According to the Union Health Ministry, the nationwide tally has now reached 1,18,46,652 after today’s rise.

The country’s active caseload has now reached 4,21,066 comprising of 3.55 per cent of the total infections. Meanwhile, the recovery rate has further dropped to 95.09 per cent.

This is highest spike in COVID-19 cases in the country since October last year. The death toll also increased to 1,60,949 with 257 daily new fatalities.

Related News

Assam Elections: 300 Cos. Of Security Forces Deployed For…

Bangladesh: 4 Shot Dead, Dozens Injured During Anti-Modi…

Vote For Govt That Upholds Constitution, Democracy: Ex PM…

PM Modi Meets Community Leaders, Youth Icons In Bangladesh

You might also like
National

Ravindra Jadeja nominated for Arjuna Award

Top Stories

Shoot at sight in Delhi curfew imposed – 11 dead

Regional

SI Exam Scam: Prime Accused Akshay Chand Under Treatment

Regional

Assam Government Committed To Improving Healthcare

National

SC To Deliver Verdict on Rafale, Sabarimala Tomorrow

Breakfast News

News Breakfast @6

Comments
Loading...