India Logs 59,118 Fresh COVID Cases, Highest Daily Spike In 2021

India on Friday logged over 59,118 fresh COVID-19 cases, which is highest single-day spike in 2021. According to the Union Health Ministry, the nationwide tally has now reached 1,18,46,652 after today’s rise.

The country’s active caseload has now reached 4,21,066 comprising of 3.55 per cent of the total infections. Meanwhile, the recovery rate has further dropped to 95.09 per cent.

This is highest spike in COVID-19 cases in the country since October last year. The death toll also increased to 1,60,949 with 257 daily new fatalities.