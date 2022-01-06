Covid 19NationalTop Stories

India logs 90,928 New COVID Cases, 55 Percent Higher Than Yesterday

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE
India has registered 90,928 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 55 per cent higher than yesterday’s 58,097 cases.

Currently, there are 2,630 Omicron cases – the most in Maharashtra with 797 cases.

While the positivity rate is 6.43 per cent, the recovery rate stands at 97.81 per cent.  The active caseload stood at 2,14,004.

Meanwhile, 325 people have succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.

Due to rising COVID-19 cases, several states have announced fresh curbs to contain the virus.

So far, a total of 148.67 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country.

