Covid 19NationalTop Stories

India Reports First ‘Omicron Death’ In Maharashtra

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE
India recorded its first death due to Omicron variant In Maharashtra.

The deceased is a 52-year old man from Pimpri. He was admitted to the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s Yashwantrao Chavan Hospital after the variant was detected in his samples.

As per reports, the patient had diabetes for the last 13 years. His travel history shows that he was in Nigeria at some point.

Related News

Omicron Tally in India Crosses 1000 Mark, 1 Death Reported

Assam: 3 Drug Peddlers Injured in Police Firing

Assam: 4 Youths Suspected To Join ULFA-I Arrested In…

599 Cases Of Liquor Worth Rs 20 Lakh Seized In Manipur

On December 28, he died of cardiac arrest (tested positive for Omicron).

Currently, there are 1195 active Omicron cases in India spanning 24 states and UTs.

You might also like
Assam

6th North-East Youth Festival begins in Agartala

Assam

Student playing with live bullet: Read why

National

Jammu Leaders Freed From House Arrest

National

India bids adieu to Atal ji, lakhs pays respect

National

Kapil Dev Hospitalized After Suffering Heart Attack

Assam

Assam Election: Smriti Irani Arrives At Mariani