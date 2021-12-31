India Reports First ‘Omicron Death’ In Maharashtra

India recorded its first death due to Omicron variant In Maharashtra.

The deceased is a 52-year old man from Pimpri. He was admitted to the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s Yashwantrao Chavan Hospital after the variant was detected in his samples.

As per reports, the patient had diabetes for the last 13 years. His travel history shows that he was in Nigeria at some point.

On December 28, he died of cardiac arrest (tested positive for Omicron).

Currently, there are 1195 active Omicron cases in India spanning 24 states and UTs.