India Logs Over 3.8 Lakh Fresh COVID Cases

In the last 24 hours, India reported over 3.8 lakh new COVID-19 cases, taking that tally to 2,06,65,148.

Notably, daily cases reached over four lakh on May 1 which was the peak. It has been gradually coming down since.

Meanwhile, 3,780 people died to the infection. The cumulative death tally stood at 2,26,188.

Currently, there are 34,87,229 active cases in the country.

As many as 3,38,439 cured patients recovered from the infection, taking the recovery tally to 1,69,51,731.

India is currently dealing with a devastating second Covid-19 wave that has swept through the nation, crushing the country’s health infrastructure and overburdening frontline medical workers.

