India Logs Over 40,000 Cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 Hrs

India recorded 41,649 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. This is the second consecutive day that the country reported more than 40,000 cases of COVID-19.

As per the latest bulletin on COVID-19 of the Union Health Ministry, India reported 41,649 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 3.16 crore in the country. Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 4.23 lakh after the addition of 593 new casualties yesterday.

On the plus side, 37,291 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours which took the total number of recovered cases to 3.07 crore. There 4.08 lakh active cases of coronavirus in the country currently, confirmed the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, the COVID situation in Kerala remained worrisome as the coastal state reported more than 20,000 cases for the fifth consecutive day.

Alarmingly, Kerala’s COVID count in the last 24 hours is almost half of the country’s tally.

The Kerala government also imposed a total weekend lockdown today and tomorrow in the state amid the rising cases of coronavirus.

