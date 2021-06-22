India Logs Under 50k New Covid Cases In 3 Months

With 42,640 cases, India recorded under 50,000 new Covid cases in 91 days.

The death tally mounted to 3,89,302 with 1,167 fresh fatalities.

With the fresh Covid cases, the country’s tally of cases has climbed to 2.99 crore, as per Union Health Ministry.

The number of active cases is now 6.62 lakh with 6,62,521 cases, which is less than seven lakh after 79 days, the ministry noted.

The daily positivity rate further dropped to 2.56 per cent, while, 28,926,038 persons have recuperated from the disease.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have the highest number of infections.

A total of 288,766,201 beneficiaries have been inoculated with the Covid vaccine shots as of Tuesday.

