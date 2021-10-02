India Makes 10-day Quarantine Rule for UK Visitors

All British citizens arriving in India from Monday will face a mandatory 10-day quarantine irrespective of vaccination status, informed sources, in a reciprocal measure over the UK’s hugely controversial similar rules for residents of several countries including India.

According to sources, all UK nationals arriving in the country from the UK, irrespective of their vaccination status, will have to undertake three COVID-19 RT-PCR tests – within 72 hours before travel, on arrival at the airport from October 4, and on Day 8 after arrival, and mandatory quarantine at home or in the destination address for 10 days after arrival in India.

Described as discriminatory and even “colonialist”, the UK government has faced intense backlash over its refusal to recognise visitors as vaccinated unless they received their shots in a handful of select countries.

Under travel rules unveiled last month, fully dosed arrivals from several nations are being allowed to enter England without quarantine starting October 4. But vaccinated people from vast swathes of the world still face tougher restrictions, including a 10-day home isolation period.

India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla called the rules “discriminatory” and warned that “reciprocal action” may be warranted.

The UK adjusted its policy to include the Covishield shot widely used in India as an approved vaccine, but India still isn’t on the list of acceptable places to receive a dose. As a result, people who received Covishield in the UK count as vaccinated, while those who got it in India do not.

In a statement on Friday, a spokesperson for the British High Commission reiterated its position saying, “The UK is continuing to work on expanding the policy to countries and territories across the globe in a phased approach. We are continuing to engage with the Indian government on technical cooperation to expand UK recognition of vaccine certification to people vaccinated by a relevant public health body in India.”

“The UK is open to travel and we’re already seeing a lot of people going from the country to the UK, be it tourists, business people or students. Over 62,500 student visas have been issued in the year ending June 2021, which is an increase of almost 30% as compared to the previous year. We want to make the process of travelling as easy as possible,” the statement said.

ALSO READ: PM Modi, Prez Kovind Pay Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri