India May Get Its First Woman Chief Justice In 2027

Justice BV Nagarathna is likely to become the first woman Chief Justice of India in 2027 after Chief Justice NV Ramana retires.

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended nine judges for the top post which includes Justice Nagarathna’s name.

Justice Nagarathna’s appointment will be a historice moment for the country’s judiciary. Notably, her father ES Venkataramiah was also the Chief Justice of India between June 1989 and December 1989.

She is currently a judge with the Karnataka High Court.

Additionally, Justice Hima Kohi and Justice Bela Trivedi are also named in the list of recommendations.

Earlier in April, former Chief Justice SA Bobde earlier said that “the time has come for India to have a woman Chief Justice”.

“We have the interest of women in our minds, and we are implementing it best. There is no attitude change in us. The only thing is we have to get good candidates,” he had said.

Other judges who have been recommended by the five-member Collegium are Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, Justice Vikram Nath,, Justice JK Maheshwari, Justice CT Ravikumar and Justice MM Sundresh.