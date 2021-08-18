NationalTop Stories

India May Get Its First Woman Chief Justice In 2027

By Pratidin Bureau

Justice BV Nagarathna is likely to become the first woman Chief Justice of India in 2027 after Chief Justice NV Ramana retires.

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended nine judges for the top post which includes Justice Nagarathna’s name.

Justice Nagarathna’s appointment will be a historice moment for the country’s judiciary. Notably, her father ES Venkataramiah was also the Chief Justice of India between June 1989 and December 1989.

Related News

Some Bangladesh Nationals Left For Afghanistan To Join…

First Batch Of Indian Athletes Depart For Tokyo Paralympics

Kamakhya Temple Reopens for Devotees after 3 Months

Assam: Bus Drivers Express Anger Over No Relaxation in…

She is currently a judge with the Karnataka High Court.

Additionally, Justice Hima Kohi and Justice Bela Trivedi are also named in the list of recommendations.

Earlier in April, former Chief Justice SA Bobde earlier said that “the time has come for India to have a woman Chief Justice”. 

“We have the interest of women in our minds, and we are implementing it best. There is no attitude change in us. The only thing is we have to get good candidates,” he had said.

Other judges who have been recommended by the five-member Collegium are Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, Justice Vikram Nath,, Justice JK Maheshwari, Justice CT Ravikumar and Justice MM Sundresh. 

You might also like
Assam

Congress Launches Signature Campaign Against CAA

Assam

Govt tries to make NRC valueless: ASSP

Assam

KAAC CEM Tuliram Ronghang announces construction of Abhijeet Nath and Nilotpal Das’…

National

PM Modi To Discuss COVID-19 Situation with 7 CMs

National

1984 riots: Cong leader Sajjan Kumar sentenced life imprisonment

Assam

Wrong Time-Table Make Students Miss Exam