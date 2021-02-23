India Mobile Internet Speeds Dip In Jan

In the booming digital landscape of the Indian economy, mobile internet speeds in the country have continued to drop on Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index in January.

The analytics firm has stated that the country dropped for its slower mobile Internet speeds from its global position of 131st from 129th in December. However, fixed mobile broadband speeds in India have seen a steady growth and has reached the 65th position on the global index.

“The data available on Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index for the month of January 2021 showed that average mobile download speed in India dipped over 3.8 percent to 12.41Mbps from 12.91Mbps in December. Alongside download speed, average upload speed in the country also dropped over 4.2 percent to 4.76Mbps. The country had 4.97Mbps of average upload speed in December, as per the previous data released by Ookla. However, latency rate in the country remains constant to 51 milliseconds in the last two months,” NDTV reported.

In terms of fixed mobile broadband speeds in India, an average download speed of 54.73Mbps — over 1.5 percent up from the 53.90Mbps speed was reflected in December. The country also registered a growth of over 1.1 percent in average broadband upload speed to 51.33Mbps in January, up from 50.75Mbps in December.

Globally, the Speedtest Global Index by Ookla revealed that that the UAE and South Korea secured the first and second place respectively, followed by, Qatar, China, and Saudi Arabia.