India: New Air Bubble Pacts With Kenya, Bhutan

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has added Bhutan and Kenya, to the list of countries where Indians can fly.

India has similar air bubble arrangements in place with the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bhutan, Kenya, Canada, Iraq, Japan, Maldives, Nigeria, Qatar, and UAE.

On Wednesday, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted, “In order to further boost bilateral international air connectivity Air Bubble arrangements are now in place with Kenya and Bhutan. Indian carriers will be able to operate in these countries. Carriers of these countries will be able to fly to India.”