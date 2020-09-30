Top StoriesNationalWorld

India: New Air Bubble Pacts With Kenya, Bhutan

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
0

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has added Bhutan and Kenya, to the list of countries where Indians can fly.

India has similar air bubble arrangements in place with the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bhutan, Kenya, Canada, Iraq, Japan, Maldives, Nigeria, Qatar, and UAE.

On Wednesday, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted, “In order to further boost bilateral international air connectivity Air Bubble arrangements are now in place with Kenya and Bhutan. Indian carriers will be able to operate in these countries. Carriers of these countries will be able to fly to India.”

Related News

Manipur Detects 237 New Covid-19 Cases

Noted Children’s Writer Gagan Ch Adhikari No More

Magnitude 5.9 Quake Jolts Taiwan

India Successfully Test-Fires BrahMos Cruise Missile

You might also like
Regional

Locals Stages Protest in Duliajan

National

President, PM greets nation on Rakhi

Regional

Radio for Corona Patients

National

Unnao teen, lawyer to be airlifted to Delhi

Sports

Germany’s 2014 WC Final hero Mario Gotze left out from provisional squad for Russia…

Regional

Assam Youth missing in Bengaluru

Comments
Loading...