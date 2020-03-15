India: Number of COVID19 cases rises to 93

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday informed that the number of novel Coronavirus cases in India has risen to 93.

According to reports, so far two deaths due to lethal virus have been reported in the country. The Centre has decided to treat the deadly virus as a “notified disaster”.

“The government has issued an advisory asking civil hospitals and medical colleges to set up isolation wards. We are trying our best to contain spread of coronavirus which has spread to 12 states,” said, Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey on Sunday.

It may be mentioned here that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus a pandemic and Europe as its epicentre with more reported cases and deaths than the rest of the world combined, apart from China.