India Open 2022: Shuttlers Rankireddy And Shetty Win Men’s Doubles Final

Shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty clinched the victory in the men’s doubles finals of the India Open 2022 played at the KD Jadhav Stadium on Sunday.

The Indian pair defeated the duo from Indonesia, Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in straight sets of 21-16, 26-24 in the match which went on for 43 minutes.

Speaking after the victory, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy was quoted by ANI as saying that winning the India Open was on his bucket list ever since he started playing badminton. He added that it was like a dream to defeat their “idols” in the final.

“Winning India open is always in my bucketlist ever since I started badminton. Really happy the way we played today beating our Idols in finals is a dream. Thank you so much everyone for pouring your warm wishes. Can’t ask for better 2022 start,” Satwiksairaj tweeted.

Notably, apart from the duo, shuttler Lakshya Sen also won the men’s singles final defeating Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew 24-22, 21-17 in the final lasting 54 minutes.

ALSO READ: Assam Observes Shilpi Divas; Youth Paints Jyoti Prasad Agarwala’s Face On A Coconut