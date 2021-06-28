In a milestone achieved in COVID-19 vaccination, India has overtaken the United States of America in the total number of vaccine doses administered so far on Monday.

As many as 32,36,63,297 doses have been administered in India since the vaccination drive started on January 16, the union health ministry.

The United States, meanwhile, has administered 32,33,27,328 doses of the vaccine since vaccinations started on December 8.

The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy and France, have administered 7,67,74,990, 7,14,37,514, 4,96,50,721 and 5,24,57,288 doses respectively.

More than 1.15 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines are still available with states and union territories, the union health ministry informed on Monday.



States and UTs currently have 1,15,22,543 vaccine doses.

More than 31.69 crores (31,69,40,160) of free vaccine doses have been provided by the Centre to states so far through the direct state procurement category.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 30,54,17,617 doses, as of 8 am on Monday.

As many as 46,148 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours in India. Active cases have further declined to 5,72,994.

The national recovery rate stands at 96.80 per cent.

The cumulative tally of positive COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 3,02,79,331, including 2,93,09,607 recoveries and 3,96,730 deaths.