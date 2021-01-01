India: Oxford COVID Vaccine Likely To Be Approved

India is all set to approve coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca on Friday. British-Swedish drug maker sign an agreement with Serum Institute of India to produce 1 billion doses of its experimental vaccine for lower-and-middle income countries. The two groups had made presentations before the panel on Wednesday.

Reportedly, the export committee set up by Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) V.G. Somani to vet vaccine proposals, met for the second time this week.

The centre is looking to start giving vaccine shots from this month, once the vaccine is cleared for a final time by the DCGI.

Britain last week approved the emergency authorisation of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in the country. The authorization is for two full doses administered with an interval of between four and 12 weeks, AstraZeneca said.

The vaccine is “virus-vectored”, which means it is a version of a virus that normally infects chimpanzees and has been modified with a portion of the COVID-19 called the “spike protein” to fire the immune system. Once in human cells, the vaccine should help stimulate the production of antibodies that recognize the virus the Mint reported.

India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) could also approve a vaccine locally developed by Bharat Biotech, the Reuters reported. The Drugs Controller General of India will take the final decision on emergency approval of coronavirus vaccine in India based on expert committee’s recommendations.