India, Pakistan Share Info On Nuclear Facilities Under 1991 Agreement

Under the agreement, India and Pakistan share information on nuclear installations and facilities with each other every year on January 1. They inform the latitude and longitude of their nuclear installations and facilities to the other.

Under the agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations and Facilities, India and Pakistan exchanged the list of their nuclear installations and facilities on Saturday.

Notably, the agreement was signed on December 31, 1988, and came into force on January 27, 1991. It bounds both the countries to share the information by January 1 of every year.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a statement, said, “India and Pakistan today exchanged, through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad, the list of nuclear installations and facilities, covered under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between India and Pakistan”.

This was the 31st consecutive exchange of the list between the two neighboring countries, the MEA statement said.

Nuclear power and research reactors, fuel fabrication, uranium enrichment, isotopes separation and reprocessing facilities, as well as any other installations with fresh or irradiated nuclear fuel and materials in any form and establishments storing significant quantities of radioactive materials, are all included under the umbrella term “nuclear installations and facilities”.

Meanwhile, apart from information on nuclear facilities, the two nations also shared the lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in their custody, in line with the provisions of the 2008 agreement under which such lists are exchanged every year on 1st January and 1st July.

