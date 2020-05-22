India Post to Resume Bookings for International Speed post

Union Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday said that the India Post has resumed bookings for international speed post to fifteen countries.

Prasad also informed that India Post has also resumed bookings for international tracked packet services to already available destinations.

However, the minister said that the bookings for international parcels and letters will remain suspended until further notice.

Prasad in a tweet said, “India Post Office resumes booking for Int’l Speed Post to 15 countries & Int’l Tracked Packet services to already available destinations.”

“Delivery timelines will depend on the aviation services amidst pandemic Covid19. Booking for other Int’l Parcel n Letters remain suspended,” he added.

The decision to partially resume the services of India Post comes at a time when the country is under the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

India Post had also entered into a tie-up with ICMR for delivery of its Covid-19 testing Kits from its 16 regional depots to the 200 additional labs designated for COVID-19 Testing across the length and breadth of the country.

Meanwhile, the India Post has also arranged special services for the people of Guwahati as well amid the coronavirus outbreak. People will be able to get mobile postal services at their doorstep. On Friday the mobile service will be provided covering the area from Meghdoot Bhawan to Maligaon.

On Saturday, the service will be available for the people of Sualkuchi.