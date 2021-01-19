Top StoriesNationalSports

India Pulls Off Historic Win Over Australia

By Pratidin Bureau
India pulled off a stunning victory over Australia in a three-wicket win in the fourth test at the Gabba on Tuesday.

India claimed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on a set target of 328. Rishabh Pant ended the series with the winning runs in just 18 balls remaining. Pant, unbeaten on 89, and Navdeep Saini (0*) finished at 329/7 to win the series 2-1.

The victory has pushed India to the top of the ICC World Test Championship standings, with 430 points and a PCT of 71.7%. 

This Test total is the highest ever chased down by a team in a fourth innings at the Gabba, and Australia’s first Test loss since 1988.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian cricket team and tweeted: “We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours.

Meanwhile, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said, “Congratulations to #TeamIndia for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy . We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players”.

