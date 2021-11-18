India Re-elected To UNESCO Executive Board For 2021-25

The UNESCO Executive Board is one of the three constitutional bodies of the United Nations agency and it gets elected by the General Conference.

India was re-elected to the Executive Board of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization on Wednesday after it won the election for the term 2021-25.

The permanent delegation of India in Paris tweeted, “India gets reelected to the Executive Board of UNESCO with 164 votes for the term 2021-25”.

The election took place on Wednesday and in Group IV Asian and Pacific States, Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, Cook Islands, and China were also elected.

The UNESCO Executive Board is one of the three constitutional bodies of the United Nations agency and it gets elected by the General Conference.

The board looks after programs of work for the organization and the related budget estimates submitted by the Director-General.

According to their website, there are 58 member states each getting a four-year term of office.

