India record highest single-day spike

India recorded the biggest single-day spike with 227 new cases sending a signal of an upcoming tsunami even as Government has zeroed in on ten hotspots which is spreading the virus to other parts of the country.

The virus caused 11 deaths on Monday including of six from Telangana who had attended a religious congregation in the national capital’s Nizamuddin area earlier this month.

The Union Health Ministry maintained the deadly coronavirus was still in the local transmission stage in India and yet to move to the community transmission phase, the Supreme Court cautioned that fear and panic are becoming a bigger problem than the coronavirus.

The 10 identified “hotspots” where “unusual” transmission has been detected are— Dilshad Garden and Nizamuddin — are in Delhi, the others being Noida, Meerut, Bhilwara, Ahmedabad, Kasaragod, Pathanamthitta, Mumbai and Pune.

Nizamuddin in Delhi has emerged as a hotspot after a religious meeting there was attended by people with travel history to Indonesia and Malaysia. The Dilshad Garden index patient had returned from Saudi Arabia, passed on the virus to a doctor, who in turn saw over 1,000 patients at a mohalla clinic before being diagnosed.

The Union Health Ministry in its daily briefing said the Covid-19 is still in local transmission stage in India and it took 12 days for cases of infection to rise from 100 to 1,000 at a rate of increase slower than some of the developed countries. Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health Lav Agarwal asserted there has been no community transmission as yet.

The government also said there was no immediate plan to extend the 21-day lockdown period, which entered its sixth day on Monday, while the Indian Army dismissed as “fake” social media posts about a possible emergency declaration next month.

He attributed the slow pace of rising in cases in India to people’s participation in strictly following the social distancing guidelines and the collective preemptive actions taken by the Centre in tandem with state governments.

Raman R Gangakhedkar, Head of Epidemiology and Communicable diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said 38,442 tests have been conducted till now in India, out of which 3,501 were done on Sunday.

He said 47 private laboratories have been given approval for conducting Covid-19 tests and in the last three days, 1,334 tests have been done in private labs.