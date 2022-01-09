India Records 1,59,632 New Covid-19 Cases, Omicron Tally At 3,623

India on Sunday recorded 1,59,632 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed. The new cases take the country’s active caseload to 5,90,611.

Meanwhile, India also recorded 327 deaths and 40,863 recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 3,44,53,603.

Notably, the active cases now stand at 1.66 percent and the recovery rate is currently at 96.98 percent. The daily positivity rate is at 10.21 percent and the weekly positivity rate is 6.77 percent.

The nation’s Covid-19 vaccine coverage now stands at a cumulative 151.58 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

Meanwhile, 3,623 fresh cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 were reported in the last 24 hours. The fresh cases were reported from 27 states and union territories. The number of recoveries also soared to 1,409.

Omicron cases in Maharashtra crossed the 1000 mark standing at 1,009 while Delhi stood at 513 cases.

List Taken From Twitter, Courtesy MoHFW

