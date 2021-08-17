Covid 19NationalTop Stories

India Records 25,166 Fresh COVID Cases, Lowest Single-Day Rise In 154 Days

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

India reported 25,166 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest single-day rise in 154 days.

This was informed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

The total tally has reached 3,22,50,679, and the number of active cases has dipped to 3,69,846 – the lowest in 146 days.

The active cases constitute 1.15 per cent of total cases, which is the lowest since March 2020.

The daily positivity rate stands at 1.61 per cent. It has been less than 3 per cent for the 22nd consecutive day.

According to the health ministry, 3,14,48,754 people have recovered from the disease so far, out of which 36,830 recovered in the last 24 hours.

This is the highest ever recoveries since March 2020.

Meanwhile, the death toll has climbed to 4,32,079 with 437 new deaths. The case fatality rate is at 1.34 per cent.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 49,66,29,524 samples were tested up to August 15 of which 15,63,985 were tested on August 16.

Further, India achieved the highest ever vaccination in single day with more than 88.13 lakh vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hours. A total of 55,47,30,609 COVID vaccine doses have been administered so far.

