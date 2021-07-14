India Records 38,792 Fresh Cases of COVID-19

India recorded 38,792 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the infection tally to 3,09,46,074, while the death toll reached 4,11,408 with 624 more fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry’s data.

The active cases have declined to 4,29,946 and comprise 1.39 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.28 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The country reported a decrease in active COVID numbers with 2,832 cases in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 19,15,501 tests were conducted on Tuesday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 43,59,73,639, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.10 percent. It has been less than three percent for 23 consecutive days, the ministry said.

According to the data of the health ministry, the weekly positivity rate stands at 2.25 percent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,01,04,720, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.33 percent, the data stated.

Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far in India have reached 38.76 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive.

A total of 4,11,408 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,26,220 from Maharashtra, 35,944 from Karnataka, 33,502 from Tamil Nadu, 25,020 from Delhi, 22,704 from Uttar Pradesh, 17,944 from West Bengal and 16,199 from Punjab.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

