India Records Highest Single Day COVID Spike With 43,846 Cases

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
India once again reported highest single day spike in COVID-19 cases on Sunday (March 21) with 43,846 fresh cases registered in last 24 hours. The total toll now stands at 1,15,99,130.

Currently, the active caseload is now at 3,09,087 which comprises 2.66 percent of the total infections. The recovery rate has further dropped to 96.96 percent, the Union Health Ministry data stated.

Notably, this is highest daily rise in infections this year. The death toll has surged to 1,59,755 with 197 daily new deaths, the highest in 97 days.

On November 26 last year, 44,489 new COVID cases were detected in a span of 24 hours.

