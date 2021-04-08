India Records Highest Single-Day Spike With 126,789 COVID-19 Cases

India has once again recorded the highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases with over 1.26 lakh cases in the last 24 hours, the Union ministry of health and family welfare’s (MoHFW) dashboard showed on Thursday morning. With this, the country’s infection tally has risen to 12,928,574.

The previous high was reported 103,558 and 115,736 cases on April 5 and 7 respectively.

In a concerning development, the country’s active caseload crossed 900,000 mark to reach 910,319, rising by 66,846 cases, and comprising 6.59% of the national tally.

However, with 59,258 more people recovering from the viral disease in the last 24 hours, total recoveries have increased to 11,851,393, with the recovery rate standing at 92.11%.

So far, 9,01,98,673 people have been vaccinated against the virus.