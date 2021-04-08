NationalTop Stories

India Records Highest Single-Day Spike With 126,789 COVID-19 Cases

By Pratidin Bureau
Representational Image
21

India has once again recorded the highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases with over 1.26 lakh cases in the last 24 hours, the Union ministry of health and family welfare’s (MoHFW) dashboard showed on Thursday morning. With this, the country’s infection tally has risen to 12,928,574.

The previous high was reported 103,558 and 115,736 cases on April 5 and 7 respectively.

In a concerning development, the country’s active caseload crossed 900,000 mark to reach 910,319, rising by 66,846 cases, and comprising 6.59% of the national tally.

Related News

New Zealand Bans Entry of Indian Travellers Amid COVID-19…

PM Modi Gets 2nd Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine, Sports Assamese…

PM Modi To Interact With CMs Of All State Over COVID-19…

PM Modi Asks Students To Shed Exam Fear

However, with 59,258 more people recovering from the viral disease in the last 24 hours, total recoveries have increased to 11,851,393, with the recovery rate standing at 92.11%.

So far, 9,01,98,673 people have been vaccinated against the virus.

You might also like
Regional

Assam: Man Sentenced To Death For Rape, Murder Of Minor

Regional

Heavy Rainfall Predicted In Assam, Meghalaya

Regional

Manipur Governor donates one day salary to flood victims

Regional

Sonowal condoles demise of Devananda Konwar

National

PM Modi goes plogging

Regional

PJACB Suspend Three Leaders

Comments
Loading...