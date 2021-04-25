Top StoriesNational

India Records New High Of 3.49 Lakh Fresh Covid Cases, 2,767 Deaths

By Pratidin Bureau
In a gloomy picture painted across the country, India’s coronavirus cases and deaths hit a new record with 3.49 lakh fresh infections.

The overall caseload has touched 1.69 crore.

Moreover, 2,767 people died in the last 24 hours.

Further with the rampant surge in cases, the country’s hospitals are having a shortage of beds and medical oxygen leaving many gasping for breath.

This is the fourth straight day that India reported over three lakh cases.

